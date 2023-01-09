Trafigura with consortium agrees to buy Lukoil's ISAB refinery -sources















LONDON/ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil has agreed to sell its Italian refinery, ISAB, to a Cypriot private equity firm G.O.I. Energy backed by global commodities trader Trafigura that will handle oil supplies, the companies said on Monday.

G.O.I. Energy is run by Michael Bobrov who is CEO of Israeli firm Green Oil that holds a major stake in Israel's biggest refiner Bazan Group.

The deal marks a greater expansion into the refining by Geneva-based Trafigura and Lukoil's first major deal to sell its overseas assets after Western sanctions were imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The ISAB plant in Sicily refines a fifth of Italy's crude and directly employs about 1,000 people in an economically depressed area in the country's southernmost region.

In a statement, the companies said the deal is expected to close in March this year. The companies did not provide a value for the deal. Earlier price discussions with other bidders were just under 1.5 billion euro ($1.61 billion).

The agreement to sell the plant needs the green light from Italy's government, which under the so-called golden power regulations reserves the right to block or impose conditions on deals involving companies deemed of strategic importance.

($1 = 0.9306 euros)

