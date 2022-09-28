Trans-Adriatic pipeline now Italy's second gas supplier after Algeria - MD















MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP), that carries gas to Italy from Azerbaijan, has become the country's second-largest gas supplier after Algeria, the pipeline's Managing Director Luca Schieppati said on Wednesday.

TAP will bring to Italy more than 9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas by the end of the year, up by 2.5 bcm compared to 2021, Schieppati said.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, Italy is diversifying its gas supply in order to reduce its dependence on Russia, which used to be its biggest gas supplier.

