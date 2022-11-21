Transneft reviews Ukraine proposal to raise oil transit fee, RIA says
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) is reviewing Ukraine's proposal to raise its oil transit fee, RIA newsagency reported on Monday.
Bloomberg earlier reported that Ukraine plans to raise the fee for oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia by 2.10 euros a tonne to 13.60 euros a tonne from Jan. 1.
