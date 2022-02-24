Transneft says Novorossiisk oil loadings have resumed after storm -TASS

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) on Thursday said that oil and oil product loadings at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk have resumed after a storm, TASS news agency reported.

Transneft also said oil loadings via Baltic ports are continuing, weather permitting, TASS reported.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman

