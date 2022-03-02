Transneft sees high risk of further sanctions against Russian energy - Ifx

An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Wednesday there was a high risk of further sanctions against the Russian energy sector, Interfax news agency reported.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies and individuals over last week's invasion of Ukraine. The energy sector has not been directly sacntioned, however trade with Russian oil is virtually paralysed due to restrictions on banking operations.

Moscow calls its actions in the neighbouring country a "special operation".

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

