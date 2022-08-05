Tullow Oil abandons Guyana well after dismal drilling results

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil (TLW.L) said on Friday it would abandon drilling operations at Beebei-Potaro exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed the well bore water.

The London-based group said the well, which has been drilled to a depth of 4325 metres, still displayed "good quality reservoir" in its primary and secondary targets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.