Tullow Oil abandons Guyana well after dismal drilling results
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil (TLW.L) said on Friday it would abandon drilling operations at Beebei-Potaro exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed the well bore water.
The London-based group said the well, which has been drilled to a depth of 4325 metres, still displayed "good quality reservoir" in its primary and secondary targets.
