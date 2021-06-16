Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Tullow Oil raises hedging to 75% of output for two years

1 minute read

Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

June 16 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil (TLW.L) said on Wednesday it was increasing the volume of oil it protects with hedging to 75% of the company's output for the next two years, with plans for a further 50% increase for a year beyond that.

The oil producer had previously hedged around 60% of its output one year into the future and 30% in the second year.

Reporting by Shadia Nasrella in London; Additional reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:24 AM UTCU.S. judge orders resumption in federal drilling auctions in setback for Biden

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration's pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters, dealing a setback to a key White House effort to address climate change.

EnergyInterest in Shell's Permian assets seen as a bellwether for shale demand
EnergyPetrobras calls shareholders meeting to elect eight board members
EnergyBrent gains a fifth day as demand outlook improves, stocks fall
EnergyMajor traders see oil staying above $70/bbl, $100 not impossible