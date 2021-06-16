Energy
Tullow Oil raises hedging to 75% of output for two years
1 minute read
June 16 (Reuters) - Africa-focused Tullow Oil (TLW.L) said on Wednesday it was increasing the volume of oil it protects with hedging to 75% of the company's output for the next two years, with plans for a further 50% increase for a year beyond that.
The oil producer had previously hedged around 60% of its output one year into the future and 30% in the second year.
Reporting by Shadia Nasrella in London; Additional reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru
