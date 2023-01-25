Tullow Oil ups 2022 free cash flow outlook, Ghana tax looms

By
Workers walk past storage tanks at Tullow Oil's Ngamia 8 drilling site in Lokichar, Turkana County, Kenya, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - West Africa-focused oil producer Tullow (TLW.L) sees its 2022 free cash flow at $267 million, slightly ahead of previous guidance and up from $245 million the previous year, it said in a trading update on Wednesday.

It plans to invest $400 million this year, mainly on its flagship fields in Ghana, expecting free cash flow to come in at $100 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel, or twice that at $100 a barrel.

Tullow faces a 2023 group cash tax bill of at least $300 million at an oil price of $80 a barrel, up from $230 million last year, as tax incentives in Ghana are running out, a spokesperson said.

It believes the "assessments are without merit" and is engaging with Ghana's government to resolve the dispute, it said.

Cost cuts and a focus on its fields in Ghana led Tullow to guide for $700-$800 million in free cash flow for the 2024-2025 period, if an oil price of $80 a barrel is realised.

It said it had hedged 33,100 barrels per day (bpd) of this year's output and 11,300 bpd of 2024's production at between $55 and $75 a barrel.

After hedging, Tullow achieved an average of $87 per barrel in 2022, it said.

This year it expects to produce between 58,000 and 64,000 bpd, broadly in line with 2022.

Net debt at Tullow, which has a market capitalisation of around $648 million, went down to $1.9 billion at end-2022.

It is due to report full-year results on March 8.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Writes about the intersection of corporate oil and climate policy. Has reported on politics, economics, migration, nuclear diplomacy and business from Cairo, Vienna and elsewhere.

Read Next