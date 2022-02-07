Turkey to end gas usage limits for industrial users

ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's state pipeline operator BOTAS said on Monday that gas flow to industrial plants will be fully restored as of Feb. 8 after authorities temporarily limited natural gas use due to a fault on the pipeline from Iran.

The curbs on gas usage, which were reduced to 20% in late January from a previous 40% and caused country-wide industrial sites to pause operations, will be lifted as of 0500 GMT on Tuesday, BOTAS said in a tweet.

Last month, Iran cut gas flows to Turkey due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fuelled power plants and industrial facilities to lower gas and electricity use. read more

Sector sources said last week repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of the border had been postponed until the Spring.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.