Turkey plans natural gas summit in Istanbul next month -energy minister















ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey will hold a natural gas summit on Feb. 14-15 to bring together gas supplier countries and Europe's consumer countries, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

"We will bring together supplier countries from Middle East, Mediterranean, Caspian and Middle Asia with consumer countries from Europe," Donmez said.

Speaking at an event, Donmez said the meeting is scheduled to take place in Istanbul.

