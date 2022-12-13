Turkey says it reached deal to continue requesting insurance letters from tankers















ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to request insurance confirmation letters from crude oil tankers transiting its Bosphorus Strait, the Maritime Authority said on Tuesday, welcoming a new agreement with its counterparts that allows the regulation to continue.

Four ships are still expected to present an insurance confirmation letter to pass through the Bosphorus, which bisects Istanbul, it added.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.