Skip to main content

Energy

Turkey seals 11 bcm natural gas accord with Azerbaijan - minister

1 minute read

Turkish Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez speaks during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has sealed a natural gas trade accord with Azerbaijan, under which 11 billion cubic metres of gas will come via the Baku-Tiflis-Erzurum pipeline until end-2024, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

In a written statement, Donmez also denied reports that state energy companies Turkiye Petrolleri and BOTAS will be sold off and said that Turkey was making progress in securing additional natural gas supply as winter approaches.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:29 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns- sources

Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said.

Energy
China coal prices hit record highs, early winter chill adds to energy woes
Energy
Explainer: Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows
Energy
S.Africa's banks say they can't cut off funding for coal just yet
Energy
Poland to provide consumers with $380 mln in subsidies to cope with energy prices