Turkey seals 11 bcm natural gas accord with Azerbaijan - minister

Turkish Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez speaks during a ceremony to mark the completion of the sea part of the TurkStream gas pipeline, in Istanbul, Turkey November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey has sealed a natural gas trade accord with Azerbaijan, under which 11 billion cubic metres of gas will come via the Baku-Tiflis-Erzurum pipeline until end-2024, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

In a written statement, Donmez also denied reports that state energy companies Turkiye Petrolleri and BOTAS will be sold off and said that Turkey was making progress in securing additional natural gas supply as winter approaches.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

