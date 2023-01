Turkey signs 10-yr gas deal with Oman -Turkish energy minister

Companies Botas Nehir Boya Emprime Sanayi Ticaret AS Follow















ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey signed a natural gas purchase agreement with Oman to buy an annual 1.4 billion cubic metres of gas for 10 years, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Donmez said that a delegation from Turkish state energy company BOTAS was in Oman for the agreement.

