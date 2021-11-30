Turkey's Kalyon signs $812-mln deal for solar energy plant

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's Kalyon Energy said on Tuesday it had signed a $812 mln, 12-year financing deal with Britain's export credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF) and banks for its Kalyon Karapinar solar energy power plant.

UKEF said two weeks ago it would provide over £217 million ($291 million) worth of government backing to help construct what will be Turkey's largest solar facility, in its largest-ever guarantee for a solar project. read more

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.