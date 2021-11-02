Turnarounds planned at CVR Energy Oklahoma refineries in 2022, 2023

Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVR Energy (CVI.N) will move up a planned turnaround at its 70,000 barrel per day Wynnewood, Oklahoma refinery to the spring of 2022, executives said Tuesday.

During the turnaround the hydrocracker will be converted for renewable fuels production with completion and start-up of the renewable diesel unit expected in mid-April, chief executive David Lamp said on the company's third quarter earnings call.

The 40-day, multi-unit turnaround also involves the cat cracker, cat cracker and #1 crude unit.

In 2023, its 115,000 bpd Coffeyville, Oklahoma refinery will undergo a 30-40 day turnaround in the Fall involving the coker and the crude unit, Lamp said.

CVR said it expects fourth quarter 2021 refinery crude throughput to be between 210-230,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.