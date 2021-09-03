Two Gulf of Mexico energy pipelines ready to resume service after Ida -Enbridge

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Two pipelines in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Nautilus and Garden Banks, which carry oil and natural gas, respectively, are ready to resume service after Hurricane Ida, according to operator Enbridge (ENBR.UL) on Friday.

Mississippi Canyon Gas line remains offline after the storm, Enbridge said.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Marguerita Choy

