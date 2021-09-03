Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Two Gulf of Mexico energy pipelines ready to resume service after Ida -Enbridge

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Two pipelines in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Nautilus and Garden Banks, which carry oil and natural gas, respectively, are ready to resume service after Hurricane Ida, according to operator Enbridge (ENBR.UL) on Friday.

Mississippi Canyon Gas line remains offline after the storm, Enbridge said.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Marguerita Choy

