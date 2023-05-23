Two injured in fire at CVR's Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma

Companies CVR Energy Inc Follow















May 23 (Reuters) - Two employees were injured due to a fire in the gasoline hydrotreater at CVR Energy's (CVI.N) 74,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, on Tuesday morning, the company said.

"Two employees were injured and were transported offsite for evaluation. All other employees have been accounted for," CVR spokesperson Brandee Stephens said in an emailed response to Reuters.

"The source of the fire has been isolated and emergency crews are working to extinguish the fire," Stephens said, adding that an investigation is under way

Stephens declined to comment on the impact on operations.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











