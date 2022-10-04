Two RWE lignite-fired plants to stay online until March 2024 - Habeck

Companies Rwe Ag Follow















BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German lignite-fired plants operated by utility RWE (RWEG.DE) that were due to go offline at end of this year will stay in Germany's network until March 2024, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

"These lignite-fired power plants will remain on the grid until the end of March '24 due to the loss of the Russian gas supply and the loss of French nuclear power plants," Habeck told a news conference.

He added that the government would invite tenders for hydrogen/gas-fired power plants for the period from 2030, and that RWE would participate.

