Two small British energy suppliers cease to trade - Ofgem

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Two small British energy suppliers have ceased to trade, energy market regulator Ofgem said on Friday, making them the latest casualties of soaring wholesale energy costs.

The two companies, Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Ltd have a little over 500 customers combined.

Ofgem said any customers' outstanding credit would be protected and a new supplier would be found.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Over the past year about 30 British energy suppliers have left the market, with 26 going bankrupt since August 2021.

"In recent weeks there has been an unprecedented increase in global gas prices which is putting financial pressure on suppliers. Ofgem is working closely with government and industry to make sure customers continue to be protected this winter," the energy market regulator said.

Earlier this week, Ofgem said it will introduce two short-term measures to help to stabilise the UK energy market.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Nina Chestney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.