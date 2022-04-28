Two U.S. oilfield firms eye stronger prices amid tight services and equipment market

April 28 (Reuters) - Two U.S. oilfield service firms say they are poised to see some of the strongest prices in years, as a push to boost activity has collided with supply chain constraints and a focus among the sector to maintain capital discipline.

U.S. oil futures have climbed to multi-year highs, and on Thursday were trading around $104 a barrel . The jump in prices has supported an increase in demand for oilfield services and equipment, with the U.S. rig count climbing to 695 in the week to April 22 from 438 a year ago, according to Baker Hughes.

Oilfield firm Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN.O) on Thursday said it is seeing significant price increases for both drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

"I don't recall another period where leading-edge day rates for drilling rigs has moved up this quickly," Chief Executive Officer Andy Hendricks told investors during an earnings call, noting prices are primed to be at their highest level in a decade.

Hendricks warned that if oil producers do not have agreements for top quality rigs or fracking fleets in place already, they may not be able to easily secure one going forward.

Patterson-UTI increased its average rig count by nine during the first quarter, to 115 rigs. It anticipates averaging 122 rigs in the current quarter.

Hendricks said the company is not open to building new rigs to address the shortage in equipment, echoing sentiments from rivals in the service industry who are wary of oversupplying the market and driving down prices.

Supply chain issues are also hampering the ability to ramp up. For some products such as drill pipe, lead times are running at roughly a year, Hendricks said.

"There's not a chance for us to oversupply the market on the frac side because of supply chain issues," Robert Drummond, CEO of pressure pumping firm NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX.N) told investors on Thursday morning.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese

