UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action - WAM

UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action

United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Britain signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding to enhance strategic and technical cooperation in the energy sector, UAE state news agency (WAM) said.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the MoU is "greatly significant in light of the common interest of both countries as it helps them implement an energy policy that would provide low-carbon, safe and sustainable energy supplies at affordable prices," WAM reported.

The MoU also includes cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, the field of low-carbon hydrogen, and bolstering collaboration in clean and renewable energy, WAM added.

