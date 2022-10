Companies Abu Dhabi National Oil Co Follow















ABU DHABI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is committed to increasing its oil production capacity, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is aiming to produce the cleanest barrel on the planet, he told reporters.

