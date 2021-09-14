UAE connects second Barakah nuclear power unit to national grid

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has connected the second unit of its Barakah nuclear power plant to the national power grid, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The plant in the Al Dhafrah region of Abu Dhabi, one of the seven emirates making up the UAE and the nation's capital, is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the Gulf oil producer's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

The unit has produced its first megawatt of electricity free of carbon emissions, the statement said.

Barakah's Unit 1 was connected to the national power grid in August 2020.

When completed Barakah, which is being built by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) (015760.KS), will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity - equivalent to around 25% of the UAE's peak demand.

