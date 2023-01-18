UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy

United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

ABU DHABI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The UAE plans to update its energy strategy in 2023, its minister of energy and infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said on Wednesday at a hydrogen summit in the capital, a revision of its 2017 strategy.

The minister said he expected that the revised strategy - to be launched later this year - would include hydrogen as an element of its energy targets by 2050.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Louise Heavens

