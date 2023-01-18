UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy















ABU DHABI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The UAE plans to update its energy strategy in 2023, its minister of energy and infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said on Wednesday at a hydrogen summit in the capital, a revision of its 2017 strategy.

The minister said he expected that the revised strategy - to be launched later this year - would include hydrogen as an element of its energy targets by 2050.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Louise Heavens











