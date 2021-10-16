Energy
UAE energy minister says will continue to invest in sector to ensure market stability
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the oil-rich Gulf state continues to invest in the energy sector to meet growing demand and ensure stability in global markets, according to a tweet from his ministry twitter account on Saturday.
The ministry added the statement was made during al-Mazrouei's participation at a Russian energy forum.
