UAE energy minister says will continue to invest in sector to ensure market stability

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the oil-rich Gulf state continues to invest in the energy sector to meet growing demand and ensure stability in global markets, according to a tweet from his ministry twitter account on Saturday.

The ministry added the statement was made during al-Mazrouei's participation at a Russian energy forum.

Reported by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem, Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.