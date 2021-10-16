Skip to main content

Energy

UAE energy minister says will continue to invest in sector to ensure market stability

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the oil-rich Gulf state continues to invest in the energy sector to meet growing demand and ensure stability in global markets, according to a tweet from his ministry twitter account on Saturday.

The ministry added the statement was made during al-Mazrouei's participation at a Russian energy forum.

Reported by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Moataz Abdelrahiem, Editing by Alex Richardson

