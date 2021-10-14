Skip to main content

Energy

UAE oil minister says energy demand peaking, important to maintain market balance

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Demand for energy and especially natural gas is peaking, the oil minister of the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday, adding that it was important to maintain balance in the market.

The minister, who was speaking on the sidelines of an energy forum in Moscow, also said that the United Arab Emirates had spare oil production capacity.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

