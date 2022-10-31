UAE, OPEC+ keen on supplying world with oil it needs - UAE energy minister















ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the UAE and OPEC+ are keen on providing the world with the oil supplies it needs.

OPEC+ will always remain a trusted technical organisation to balance oil supply and demand, the minister added, speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Alex Lawler; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Himani Sarkar











