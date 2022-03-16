UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal - source

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia. read more

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Louise Heavens

