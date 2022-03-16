1 minute read
UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal - source
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.