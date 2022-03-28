1 minute read
UAE says energy market needs Russian oil
DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian oil is needed by energy markets and no producer can substitute its production, United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday.
He told an industry event that OPEC+ needed to stay together, stay focused and not allow politics to distract the group.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Riham Alkoussa; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair
