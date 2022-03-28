Skip to main content
UAE says energy market needs Russian oil

United Arab Emirates' Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian oil is needed by energy markets and no producer can substitute its production, United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

He told an industry event that OPEC+ needed to stay together, stay focused and not allow politics to distract the group.

