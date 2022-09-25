UAE signs energy agreement with Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gestures during his joint news conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili following their meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, has signed an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that covers accelerating energy security and industrial growth, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German utility RWE , the report said. ADNOC will deliver the first shipment in late 2022 for use in the trial operation of a floating natural gas terminal in Brunsbuettel, the report said.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke

