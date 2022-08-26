UAE supports Saudi comments on possible oil output cuts, source says

A Saudi Aramco employee is seen at the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility at Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s thinking on crude oil markets and supportive of its recent comments, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia on Monday flagged the possibility of introducing production cuts to balance an oil market it described as schizophrenic. read more

