1 minute read
UAE will back OPEC+ decisions, wants more stable oil market - official
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates wants a more stable oil market and will abide by decisions made by OPEC+, the diplomatic adviser to UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Anwar Gargash said Abu Dhabi would back any accord between Saudi Arabia and the United Sates if a deal is agreed during President Joe Biden's visit to the kingdom this week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.