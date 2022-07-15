UAE will back OPEC+ decisions, wants more stable oil market - official

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates wants a more stable oil market and will abide by decisions made by OPEC+, the diplomatic adviser to UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Anwar Gargash said Abu Dhabi would back any accord between Saudi Arabia and the United Sates if a deal is agreed during President Joe Biden's visit to the kingdom this week.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

