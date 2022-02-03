Energy1 minute read
UAE's ADNOC announces gas discovery off Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - UAE oil firm ADNOC (ADNOC.UL) announced on Thursday a gas discovery off Abu Dhabi.
Interim results from the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi's Offshore Block 2 concession operated by Italy's ENI indicate between 1.5 and 2 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF) of raw gas in place, ADNOC said in a statement.
Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely
