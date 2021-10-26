Skip to main content

Energy

UAE's Adnoc says power grid to be supplied by nuclear, solar energy

1 minute read

An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) has signed a deal with a local utility to supply up to 100% of its power grid with nuclear and solar energy sources, the Abu Dhabi government said on Tuesday.

The supply deal, released by the state media office, follows the oil producing United Arab Emirates announcing this month plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

The media office described the power supply deal as the "largest of its kind" in the oil and gas industry. It did not say when the agreement would come into effect, nor disclose any financial deals.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:36 PM UTC

EU countries split over joint response to energy price spike

European Union countries failed to agree on a bloc-wide response to surging energy prices in an emergency meeting of government ministers on Tuesday, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.

Energy
Third-quarter profits to sparkle for shale producers without hedges
Energy
Brent oil 'scarcity premium' widens as $100 a barrel forecast
Energy
Oil prices edge towards new highs on short supply
Energy
Spain calls for EU gas auctions, power price flexibility