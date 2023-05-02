UAE's ADNOC selects Ruwais for low-carbon LNG project

Companies Abu Dhabi National Oil Co Follow















DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Te UAE's state energy firm ADNOC (ADNOC.UL) said on Tuesday its low-carbon LNG growth project would move forward in the Al Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi.

The location's vicinity to ADNOC's current operations and its future growth projects was an important factor in the decision, an ADNOC statement said.

The emirate of Fujairah was originally considered as a location.

