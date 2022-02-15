1 minute read
UAE's Dragon makes first oil discovery in Gulf of Suez -Egypt ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based Dragon Oil has made its first oil discovery in the Gulf of Suez, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The discovery is one of the largest in the area in the past 20 years, it said, adding that the field could contain around 100 million barrels in reserves.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.