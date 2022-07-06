UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 4

July 6 (Reuters) - Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on Wednesday published the following inventory data for oil products for the week ended July 4, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent volume change from prior week calculated by Reuters.

* Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.

* The data can be viewed at https://fujairah.platts.com/

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.