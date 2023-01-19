UAE'S Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks -CEO















ABU DHABI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar will publish its first green finance framework within weeks, enabling it to access capital markets and potentially issue its first green bond, Chief Executive Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said on Thursday at an industry event.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











