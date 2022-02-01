Uganda, Tanzania, TotalEnergies and CNOOC reach FID oil production - company executive

KAMPALA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uganda, Tanzania governments and France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation reached on Tuesday a final investment decision agreement to kick start crude oil production, TotalEnergies' CEO said.

"In the name of the joint venture partners and in the name of TotalEnergies, I declare the final investment decision for the Lake Albert development project," Patrick Pouyanné told a ceremony broadcast on television.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; George Obulutsa, Editing by Louise Heavens

