UK assessing Putin's demand for gas payments in roubles - PM's spokesman

A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain is assessing Russia's demand for payment for gas in roubles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin said he would invoice "unfriendly" countries in the currency.

The call for payments in roubles was seen as Putin's way of trying to shore up the currency, which has collapsed after the imposition of sanctions on Russia.

"We are carefully monitoring the implications of the Russian demand," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

