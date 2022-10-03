UK to build prototype fusion energy plant by 2040 - business minister















BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain will build a prototype fusion energy plant, business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday.

"We will build the UK's first prototype fusion energy plant," he told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. He said the plant would be built in Nottinghamshire, central England, replacing a coal power facility in the same area.

"The plant will be the first of its kind, built by 2040, and capable of putting energy on the grid and in doing so it will prove the commercial viability of fusion energy to the world."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.