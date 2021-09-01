UK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 bln purchase of WPD

Wind turbines are seen at Mynydd Portref Wind Farm near Hendreforgan in South Wales, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had cleared National Grid's (NG.L) proposed purchase of British electricity distribution business and will not refer the deal to a lengthy investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal, announced in March, does not merit a so-called Phase 2 investigation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.

National Grid had agreed to buy Western Power Distribution (WPD), which supplies power to the Midlands, South Wales and the South West, from U.S.-based PPL Corp (PPL.N) for $11 billion to ease a climate-driven transition from gas to electric power.

In June the watchdog said it had reasonable grounds for suspecting that the merger would result in National Grid and WPD "ceasing to be distinct" and told National Grid to refrain from integrating WPD while the investigation was underway.

