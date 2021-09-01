Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

UK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 bln purchase of WPD

1 minute read

Wind turbines are seen at Mynydd Portref Wind Farm near Hendreforgan in South Wales, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had cleared National Grid's (NG.L) proposed purchase of British electricity distribution business and will not refer the deal to a lengthy investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal, announced in March, does not merit a so-called Phase 2 investigation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.

National Grid had agreed to buy Western Power Distribution (WPD), which supplies power to the Midlands, South Wales and the South West, from U.S.-based PPL Corp (PPL.N) for $11 billion to ease a climate-driven transition from gas to electric power.

In June the watchdog said it had reasonable grounds for suspecting that the merger would result in National Grid and WPD "ceasing to be distinct" and told National Grid to refrain from integrating WPD while the investigation was underway.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:15 AM UTC

OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

The OPEC+ group of oil producers has made an upward revision to its 2022 oil demand forecast ahead of a meeting on Wednesday as the group faces pressure from the United States to raise output more quicker to help to support the global economy.

Energy
UK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 bln purchase of WPD
Energy
Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EIA data
Energy
Floods, outages stall energy firms' restart efforts after Ida
Energy
Louisiana assesses major damage to power grid from Ida