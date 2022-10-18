UK exploration firm Ithaca Energy plans London listing















LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British exploration and production company Ithaca Energy is planning a London listing it said on Tuesday, stoking hopes for a fourth quarter recovery in a stock market overshadowed by the dismal economic outlook.

Ithaca Energy will use the proceeds to help it become a key player in UK energy security, the firm said in a statement, adding it had delivered a 5.4 times increase in equity value between 2018 and end-June 2022.

Delek Group would reduce its current ownership stake in Ithaca Energy, but would remain a controlling shareholder, Ithaca Energy said.

The implied free float has yet to be determinted but will be at least 10%, a bookrunner to the deal said in a separate statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.