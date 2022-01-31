UK finance minister looking at measures to abate energy cost rise - PM Johnson

British finance minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his finance minister Rishi Sunak was looking to bring forward a package of measures to help people cope with a rise in energy costs.

"We all understand the pressures that the cost of living crunch is putting on people, and it's being driven ... by the inflation that you're seeing around the world, particularly in energy costs," Johnson told broadcasters.

"The chancellor is looking at a package of things to abate energy costs."

Reporting by William James and Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.