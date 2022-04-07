UK finance watchdog has role in energy security, says Sunak

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at a statement on the economic update session, at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 23, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday called on the Financial Conduct Authority to take into account the UK's energy security strategy in how it regulates the financial sector.

"Where practical and relevant, the FCA should have regard to the government’s energy security strategy and the important role that the financial system will play in supporting the UK’s energy security - including through investment in transitional hydrocarbons like gas - as part of the UK’s pathway to net zero," Sunak said in a letter to the watchdog.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.