UK-France power link extends unplanned outage until Jan. 18















Nov 16 (Reuters) - The two-gigawatt power link of Britain's National Grid (NG.L) with France, IFA1 interconnector, extended an unplanned transmission unavailability by about a month until Jan. 18, 2023, the Elexon Remit data showed on Tuesday.

The interconnector will continue to operate at 50% capacity, or 1,000 megawatts (MW), until Dec. 20, subsequently ramping up to 1,500 MW until Jan. 18.

A fire at the IFA interconnector site in Sellindge, Kent, affected half of its capacity last year.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.