UK-France power link reports second unplanned 1000 MW outage















Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid's (NG.L) 2-gigawatt power link with France, IFA1 interconnector, reported a second unplanned outage on Thursday of 1000 MW, after facing a similar outage for a few hours earlier in the day, Elexon Remit data showed.

The cause of the latest outage, which started at 1619 GMT and was projected to last until 2100 GMT, was "under investigation" along with the first outage, the data page showed.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.