Energy

UK fuel retailers group says 27% of members out of fuel

Vehicles queue to refill at a BP fuel station in Milton Keynes, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's fuel supply crisis which has led to pumps running dry and huge queues outside filling stations is easing with more forecourts reporting deliveries, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent retailers who account for about two-thirds of all the 8,380 UK filling stations, said only 27% of members reported being out of fuel and it expected the situation to further improve in the next 24 hours.

"However, we are extremely disappointed to hear many forecourt staff are experiencing a high level of both verbal and physical abuse which is completely unacceptable," said Gordon Balmer, PRA Executive Director.

"Forecourts are trying their best to manage queues and ensure there is plenty of fuel to go around."

