UK gives go-ahead for Sizewell C nuclear plant construction

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain gave consent for the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant to be built in southeast England, the government's business department said on Wednesday, giving a boost to a project that is expected to help the country achieve its net-zero goals.

The plant, which would be capable of producing 3.2 gigawatts of electricity or enough to power around 6 million homes, is majority-owned by French utility EDF (EDF.PA) and is to be built in Sizewell, a small fishing village in Suffolk.

Britain's nuclear regulator, ONR, said on July 11 that the application for Sizewell C had met almost all requirements, but two matters needed to be resolved before a licence could be formally granted. read more

Sizewell C will help to bolster Britain's pledge to be more energy independent in the long term as countries across the world race to reduce dependence on external sources for energy after the Russia-Ukraine conflict sent oil prices soaring.

The approval of Sizewell C will also help Britain reach its net-zero carbon emissions target which requires an increase in low-carbon power generation such as wind, solar and nuclear.

