UK government approves Shell North Sea gas project
LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday Shell's (SHEL.L) North Sea Jackdaw gas field had received final regulatory approval.
"Let's source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security," Kwarteng said on Twitter.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden
